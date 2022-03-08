New
eBay · 28 mins ago
$11 $15
free shipping
Most examples we could find of similarly discreet security devices start at $15 at the lowest, and many cost a good deal more than that. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- sold by bluedottrading via eBay
Details
Comments
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Honeywell 0.17-Cu. Ft. Security Safe
$39 $59
free shipping
It's a $3 drop from our mention of another earlier today and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- weighs 6.9-lbs.
- programmable digital lock
- measures 6.9" x 9" x 6.7"
- scratch-resistant powder coat finish
- Model: 5005P
eBay · 3 days ago
Seattle Coffee Gear at eBay
Up to 80% off
free shipping
If brewing a hot cup of coffee is the best part of your morning, now's the time to score savings on espresso makers, grinders, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Philips 3200 Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for $599 ($101 off).
eBay · 6 days ago
Tools at eBay
Up to 60% off
free shipping
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
eBay · 6 days ago
Bosch Climate 5000 12,000-BTU Mini Split Air Handler
$430 $540
free shipping
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- sold by spreetail on eBay
Features
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
eBay · 18 hrs ago
Refurb Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 38mm Smartwatch
$93 $399
free shipping
That's the lowest price we've seen in any condition and $96 less than Apple charges for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
Features
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
Sign In or Register