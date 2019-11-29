Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the strongest coupon we've seen from BookIt this year. Shop Now at ShermansTravel
That ties our September mention and yields some of the best discounts we've seen for vacations from Expedia. Shop Now at Expedia
Stack savings on stays in Las Vegas, New York, Miami, and more. Shop Now at Travelocity
That's the lowest nightly rate we could find at this 4-star property by $17. Buy Now at Travelzoo
Save on stays in Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, NYC, Aruba, and more. Shop Now at ShermansTravel
That's tied with the lowest price we've seen for any 11-night cruise. (It's also $40 under the best price we could find for a similar 10-night sailing in December.) Buy Now at ShermansTravel
That's $328 under the best price we could find for a comparable vacation. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
That's a very low starting price for a major cruise line in general. Save on a range of 3- to 10-night cruises with ports of call in the Bahamas, Key West, Bermuda, and more. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
That's the best deal we could find for a comparable European package by at least $174. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
