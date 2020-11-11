Tired of not being noticed? Well, Boohoo has you sorted with a major 60% off on a wide range of styles via coupon code "SINGLE". After said code, new-arrival dresses start at $4, jeans at $10, and heels at $18. Shop Now at boohoo.com
- Shipping adds $9.99.
Save on over 160 items, with shoes from $15, T-shirts from $16, shorts from $19, coats from $37, and more. Shop Now at Under Armour
- Pictured are the Under Armour Men's Charged Commit 2 Training Shoes in Black for $60.99 ($19 off).
- Shipping adds $4.99, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Save up to 88% off of designer styles for women, men, and children, from a major retailer. The sale also includes many home and beauty items, and even some items for pets.
Update: Shipping is now $5.95, but orders of $89 or more yield free shipping. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on kids', women's, and men's Birkenstocks from $14.97. Shop Now at Birkenstock
- This deal is for Birkenstock members so you'll need to create an account to access the sale. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Birkenstock Men's Medina Sandals pictured for $55 ($55 off).
While the King of Siam thought the giving of white elephants to courtiers who displeased him would be costly and bring them to ruin, these "white elephant" gifts won't break the bank. You'll find hundreds of zany, unique, and funny gifts to exchange at any party. Shop Now at Amazon
Sign In or Register