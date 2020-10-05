That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
-
Published 56 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Trade in your old tablet or phone to get up to $450 off a new Galaxy Tab S7. Buy Now at Samsung
- Mystic Black and Mystic Silver ship by September 18.
- Mystic Bronze ships by October 2.
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- S Pen
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 wireless
- Android 10.0
That's the best we've seen at a current low of $80 for new model without the dock. (We saw a refurb for $20 more in our August mention.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- A 90-day limited warranty applies.
- 1.8 GHZ quad-core processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 LCD
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- VGA front-facing & 2MP rear-facing camera
- microSD slot
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and most stores charge $1,000 or more. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Qualcomm Microsoft SQ1 3GHz ARM processor
- 13" 2880x1920 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU
- Windows 10 Home
It's $40 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS display
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera
- Android Oreo
- Model: ZA480121US
Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically. That's $130 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- a 90-day warranty applies
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- 12MP/2.7K quad HD 3-axis gimbal camera
- stream HD video from up to 2.5 miles
- up to 30 minutes flight time
- 30° maximum tilt
- Model: CPMA0000012001
Add this to your cart to drop the price to $12.49, a $9 low. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Grey
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
Add it to your cart to save $48 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- measures 10.5" x 9.75" x 15.5"
- padded laptop compartment that accommodates up to a 15.6" laptop
That's $65 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere, and the best price we've seen for this phone in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- No warranty info is provided.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 8-core CPU
- 6.1" 1440x3120 HDR touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- dual 16MP rear-facing cameras w/ 4K video at 30fps
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: LM-G710VM
Sign In or Register