Home Depot takes 35% to 40% off a selection of Titan faux leather reclining massage chairs, with prices starting at $1,262.33. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, coupon code "FAUXFARMHOUSE25" cuts an extra 25% off, dropping the starting price to $946.75. Even better, these items qualify for free shipping. Altogether, that's the best discount we've ever seen for these massage chairs. Shop Now