Walmart · 22 hrs ago
Bonzy Bonded Leather Recliner
$169 $199
free shipping
Walmart offers the Bonzy Bonded Leather Recliner in Chocolate for $169 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now
Features
  • backrest reclines at 110° and 145°
  • measures 29.5" x 35.5" x 41"
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 hr ago
    Verified 6 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Chairs Walmart Private Label Brands
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register