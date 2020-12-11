New
Nordstrom Rack · 31 mins ago
Bony Levy Fine Jewelry Flash Sale at Nordstrom Rack
up to 59% off
free shipping w/ $89

Shop a variety of bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and rings. Over 490 items available. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.95, but orders over $89 bag free shipping.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/14/2020
    Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Jewelry Nordstrom Rack
Women's Holiday Gift Guide Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register