Bonobos offers its Bonobos Men's Washed Chino Pants in several colors (The Khakis pictured) for $48. Coupon code "CHILL" drops it to. With, that's $64 off list and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. They're available in select waist sizes from 28 to 40 and select inseams from 28 to 36.Note: This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.