Bonobos offers its Bonobos Men's Cotton Cashmere V-Neck Sweater in several colors (Heather Cloud pictured) for $38. Coupon code "CHILL" cuts it to. With, that's $8 under our mention from ten days ago, $79 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. It comes in select slim-fit sizes from XS to XXL.Note: This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.