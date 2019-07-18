New
Macy's · 12 mins ago
$8 $40
free shipping
Macy's offers the Bon Voyage Travel Pillow and Blanket Set for $7.99 with free shipping. That's $2 under our May mention, $32 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- travel pillow with removable shell
- throw measures 40" x 50"
Details
Amazon · 5 days ago
Perkisboby Men's Sling Bag Backpack
$11 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Perkisboby via Amazon offers its Perkisboby Men's Sling Bag Backpack in Gray or Black for $18.99. Coupon code "E7HDBZQJ" drops that to $11.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last week, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 4 pockets and adjustable strap
- 100% cotton canvas
- fits up to 9.7" tablet
- earphone hole
Amazon · 3 days ago
QAHeart Memory Foam Travel Pillow
$10 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
QAHeart via Amazon offers its QAHeart Memory Foam Travel Pillow in several colors (Grey pictured) for $19.89. Coupon code "OSA8L35T" drops the price to $9.94. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last week, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable lock
- ergonomic design with multiple support points
- includes ear plugs and adjustable sleep mask
Amazon · 3 days ago
Fairycece Men's Travel Wallet & Passport Holder
$11 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Sweet_GIFT via Amazon offers the Fairycece Men's RFID Blocking Travel Wallet & Passport Holder in RFID Waterproof-Black for $15.99. Coupon code "4A7DNXF8" drops the price to $11.19. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- waterproof
- 1 mesh pocket
- see-through pocket
- 8 slant card slots
- 2 strap options
Amazon · 6 days ago
Idand Sling Bag
$16 $30
free shipping
Idand via Amazon offers its Idand Sling Bag in several colors (Black pictured) for $29.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page and apply code "G5J4ZUF5" to cut that to $16.49. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 large zippered compartments
- water resistant
- adjustable straps
Amazon · 13 hrs ago
Osprey Packs and Accessories at Amazon
up to 40% off
july 9, 2019, 3am
Today only, Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of Osprey packs and accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
eBay · 1 mo ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Backcountry · 2 days ago
The North Face Recon 30-Liter Backpack
$59 $99
free shipping
Backcountry offers the The North Face Recon 30-Liter Backpack in several colors (Asphalt Grey/Fiery Red pictured) for $59.37 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10 outside of other Backcountry storefronts. Buy Now
Features
- interior oganizers
- padded shoulder straps
- stretchy stash and water bottle pockets
- fleece lined laptop, tablet, and sunglass pockets
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Club Room Men's Stripe Performance Polo
$6 $40
free shipping
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Stripe Performance Polo in several colors ( Fire pictured) for $5.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from five days ago (which also required pickup), $34 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this polo. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to 3XL
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Sale:
No-Minimum Free Shipping
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. That's the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Tips
- You can also take an extra 10% to 25% off select items via coupon code "JULY" or $10 off orders of $25 or more via "JULY25". (Black Friday in July sale items are excluded.)
Macy's · 10 hrs ago
The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket
$54 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (Asphalt Grey / Zinnia Orange pictured) for $54 with free shipping. Taking into account that shipping usually adds $10.95, that's a savings of $20 altogether. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Walmart · 11 hrs ago
Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android
$68 $75
free shipping
Walmart offers the Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android for $67.50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw this for $12 less in December. Buy Now
Features
- Provides a real-time visual image behind concrete and drywall walls
- Detects metal and wooden studs, pipes, PVC, wires, and movement
- Compatible with devices running Android 5.0 and above with USB OTG
- Model: DY20BCGL02
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Onetwofit Wall-Mounted Pull-Up Bar with Punching Bag Eyelet
$40 $80
free shipping
OneTwoFitDirect via Amazon offers the OneTwoFit Wall-Mounted Pull-Up Bar with Punching Bag Eyelet for $79.98. Coupon code "QUNYHHDO" drops the price to $39.99. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 330-lbs. maximum weight capacity
- multiple grip positions
- heavy-duty steel construction
- resistance bands included
Amazon · 5 days ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
