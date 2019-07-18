New
Macy's · 12 mins ago
Bon Voyage Travel Pillow & Blanket Set
$8 $40
free shipping
Macy's offers the Bon Voyage Travel Pillow and Blanket Set for $7.99 with free shipping. That's $2 under our May mention, $32 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • travel pillow with removable shell
  • throw measures 40" x 50"
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/18/2019
    Published 12 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear Macy's Private Label Brands
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register