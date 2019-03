Macy's offers the Bon Voyage Travel Pillow & Blanket Set in several colors (Dark Red pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "VIP" cuts that to. Opt for in-storeto dodge the $9.95 shipping charge. That's pennies under yesterday's expired mention, $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. It includes a memory foam travel pillow and a plush velvet travel blanket.