BonJour Coffee Tea 19.5 oz. Smart Brewer for $7
New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
BonJour Coffee Tea 19.5 oz. Smart Brewer
$6.99
pickup

It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Available in Aqua.
  • Choose ship to store for free during checkout to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
Features
  • measures 5.2" x 3.7" x 4.4"
  • fine-mesh stainless steel filter
  • top-rack dishwasher safe
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Nordstrom Rack BonJour Products
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register