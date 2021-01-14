New
Humble Bundle · 49 mins ago
Free
You'd pay about $12 elsewhere. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Features
- simulation, strategy game
Details
Published 49 min ago
Related Offers
Steam · 3 wks ago
Steam Winter Sale
Up to 90% off
Shop a variety of games, including adventure games, strategy, simulation, sports, VR, RPG, and more genres. Shop Now at Steam
Features
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Street Fighter V, Borderlands 3, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockouts, and much more
Epic Games Store · 5 hrs ago
Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition for PC
free
We're a long way from its disastrous launch, so jump on board for free – it's a low by $16 today. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
Features
- includes all customization content up through December 2019
New
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Amazon Games App
free SNK Games w/ Prime
Explore exciting new titles to timeless franchises. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is Apex Legends.
Features
- 25 titles
23 hrs ago
Little Nightmares for PC (Steam)
Free
Submit your email address to Bandai Namco and join the newsletter for the best deal we could find for this game by $16. Shop Now
Features
- Codes will be delivered via email within 2 weeks from the promotional date.
Humble Bundle · 6 hrs ago
Humble Music Producer 2 Bundle
from $1
Get over $500 worth of music software from just $1. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Tips
- Pay $1 to unlock Entangled Species, Multiverse, & AAS Player.
- Pay more than the average of $16.31 to also unlock Plastic Pop, Starlight, & Cinematheque.
- Pay $20 to also unlock Strum Session, Lounge Lizard Session, Ultra Analog Session, & Objeq Delay.
Features
- vintage electric piano
- analog synth
- virtual acoustic and electric guitars
- effect processor
- 1,095 royalty-free sounds and presets
New
Humble Bundle · 19 mins ago
Team 17 Publisher Sale at Humble Bundle
Up to 85% off
That's a huge savings on games like Overcooked!, The Escapists, Worms Clan Wars, and much more. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Features
- 85 titles
