bomaker · 49 mins ago
$1,750 $2,700
free shipping
Apply coupon code "CATPH950" for a savings of $950. This TV projector lets you enjoy a bigger image in a smaller space with no extra wiring or obstructions. Buy Now at bomaker
Features
- 2,500-lumens
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
Details
Comments
