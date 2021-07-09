Bomaker Polaris 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser TV Projector for $2,000
bomaker · 1 hr ago
Bomaker Polaris 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser TV Projector
$2,000 $2,700
free shipping

Bomaker offers the Bomaker Polaris 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser TV Projector for $2699.99. Coupon code "Polaris700" cuts that to $1,999.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at bomaker

Features
  • 3840 x 2160 4K native resolution
  • HDR10
  • tri-color laser technology
  • 2,500 ANSI lumen brightness
  • ultra short throw distance
Details
  • Code "Polaris700"
