Bomaker Polaris 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser TV Projector for $2,000

bomaker · 1 hr ago
$2,000 $2,700
free shipping
Bomaker offers the Bomaker Polaris 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser TV Projector for $2699.99. Coupon code "Polaris700" cuts that to $1,999.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at bomaker
Features
- 3840 x 2160 4K native resolution
- HDR10
- tri-color laser technology
- 2,500 ANSI lumen brightness
- ultra short throw distance
Details
Amazon · 2 days ago
Artlii Pico Mini Projector
$30 $50
free shipping
Coupon code "40ALEZ1W" saves an extra 40% for the lowest price we found by $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Black.
- Sold by ArtliiDirect US via Amazon.
Features
- HDMI, USB, microSD card, audio, and AV ports
- up to 30,000-hours of lamp life
- projects up to 60" screen size
- 320x240 native resolution
- 800:1 contrast ratio
- 600-lumen
- Model: Artlii-MINI
eBay · 3 days ago
Samsung The Premiere LSP9T 130" 4K Smart Triple Laser Projector
$4,499 $6,500
free shipping
That's a low by $1,001, although most charge $6,498. It's $550 below last week's mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Coolbeens via eBay.
Features
- Tizen smart TV interface with voice control and Android/Apple Airplay wireless support
- 100" to 130" screen size support
- Bluetooth headphone support
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- 40W 4.2-channel audio
- 3 HDMI ports and USB
- Model: SP-LSP9TFAXZA
Amazon · 3 days ago
Cmuepo Portable Wireless Mini Projector
$50 $100
free shipping
Apply coupon code "D2QJTSXQ" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ecensy via Amazon.
Features
- wired or wireless connection
- 1280 x 720 (720p) native resolution
- 6000:1 contrast ratio
- up to 220" screen size
- built-in speaker
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Mooka 100" Projector Screen w/ Stand
$44 $80
free shipping
Apply coupon code "45F4ASTZ" for a savings of $36. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Home Healthy via Amazon.
Features
- wrinkle-free
- 160° viewing angle
- height adjustable
