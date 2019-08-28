New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Bold Flame Electric Space Heater
$55 $100
free shipping

Walmart offers the Bold Flame Electric Space Heater in Glossy Red for $55 with free shipping. That's $5 under our January mention, $45 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 750-watt and 1,500-watt settings
  • overheat cut-off device
Details
