Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Bold Flame 43" Electric Fireplace
$99 $230
free shipping

That's $131 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Adjustable thermostat
  • 5-level flame and ember bed brightness settings
  • Safety thermal cut-off
  • Timer
  • Measures 43" x 10" x 40"
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Heaters Walmart
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register