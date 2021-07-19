Bolaker Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $8

exclusive
New
Gshopper · 1 hr ago
$7.99 $33
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!↑ less
Coupon code "906409DEDD" cuts it to $25 off list price. Buy Now at Gshopper
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 waterproof
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Micro Center · 1 wk ago
Morpheus HP4500B 360 Bluetooth Headphones
Free
pickup
That's a $15 value. Shop Now at Micro Center
Tips
- To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox, which can be redeemed in-store at participating locations.
- Limit one per customer/household.
Features
- 40mm neodymium drivers
- 22 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
- up to 8 hours battery life
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
ODEC Wireless Earbuds
$8.75 $35
free shipping
Clip the 65% off on page coupon and apply code "2D8C5XJU" for a savings of $26, which drops it $6 under our June mention. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by YC USA via Amazon.
Features
- ANC technology
- Bluetooth 5.0
- up to 6-hours of playtime on a single charge
- charging case
- Model: OD-E8
eBay · 3 wks ago
BoomStick Portable Audio Enhancer
$9.99
free shipping
You'd pay close to $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by cell force via eBay.
Features
- Bypass, Boom, & Boost listening modes
- connects to audio players via attached 3.5 mm cable
- includes nylon zippered case
- Model: BST-07-SLV-1
UntilGone · 1 mo ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Replacement Wireless Charging Case
$18 $80
free shipping
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
Tips
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
exclusive
New
Gshopper · 2 hrs ago
XKRC Pro 1080p WiFi Quadcopter Drone
$26 $49
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Apply coupon code "CD27793553" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Gshopper
Tips
- Available in White at this price.
Features
- 1080p HD camera
- foldable arms
- altitude hold mode function
- 6-axis gyro
- Model: LS-E525
exclusive
New
Gshopper · 2 hrs ago
Indoor/Outdoor 4-Tier Wood Plant Stand
$38 $70
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Coupon code "61B23B0A89" drops it to $62 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Gshopper
Features
- detachable wheels
- pine construction
- measures 48" x 35.4" x 11.8"
exclusive
New
Gshopper · 1 hr ago
Neutrality Mini Handheld Fan
$11 $18
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Apply coupon code "AC211B9651" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Gshopper
Tips
- Available in White or Blue.
- This item ships from China and may take up to 25 days to arrive.
Features
- USB rechargeable
- 3 adjustable levels
- brushless copper core motor
exclusive
New
Gshopper · 2 hrs ago
Gohyo 20-Foot LED Strip Light
$7.99 $16
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Apply coupon code "09B1DCF4E0" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Gshopper
Features
- 24-key remote
- 16 colors
- for indoor use only
Sign In or Register