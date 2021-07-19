Bolaker Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $8
Gshopper · 1 hr ago
Bolaker Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$7.99 $33
A DealNews exclusive!

Coupon code "906409DEDD" cuts it to $25 off list price.

  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • IPX5 waterproof
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • Code "906409DEDD"
  • Expires 7/31/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
