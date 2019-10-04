New
eBay · 36 mins ago
Boker Plus Kal 10 Tanto Folding Knife
$20 $56
free shipping

That's a low by $40. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Botach via eBay.
Features
  • 3.5" blade
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Knives & Multitools eBay
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register