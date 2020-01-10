Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Boka Electric Toothbrush w/ Two Activated Charcoal Bristle Brushheads
$40
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in White or Mint
  • 2 minute timer with 30 second alerts
  • rechargeable li-ion battery
  • sonic-powered
  • magnetic docking station
  • micro USB cord
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Toothbrushes Walmart
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register