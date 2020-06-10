Open Offer in New Tab
Bojangles' Legendary Iced Tea
free for healthcare, 1st responders, and police

A little pick-me-up for those on the front lines. Shop Now

  • Healthcare workers, first responders and law enforcement will just need to show their credentials
  • the promotion will run until June 10.
  • Expires 6/10/2020
