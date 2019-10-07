New
Macy's · 29 mins ago
Bodum 34-oz. Electric Water Kettle
$16 $33
pickup at Macy's

It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Features
  • available in White or Black
  • push-button lid
  • automatic shut-off
  • container removes from base for cordless pouring
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DEALS"
  • Expires 10/7/2019
    Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances Macy's Bodum
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register