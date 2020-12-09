New
Nordstrom Rack · 46 mins ago
Bobeau Women's Cowl Neck Midi Dress w/ Built-In Face Covering
$14 $25
$8 shipping

It's $11 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • In several colors (Black pictured).
  • Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $49 or more get free shipping.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/13/2020
    Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Dresses Nordstrom Rack Bobeau
Women's Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register