13 Deals · 40 mins ago
$4 $7
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
- order three or more to drop the price to $3.99 each
- the tin measures 3.8" x 2.4" x .8"
Published 40 min ago
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Happy Belly 48-oz. Whole Raw Almonds Bag
$12 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Happy Belly 48-oz. Whole Raw Almonds Bag for $12.99. Check out via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $12.34. That's a savings of about a buck and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- This item is expected to arrive July 1.
- resealable bag
- unroasted, unsalted, and steam pasteurized
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Viva Naturals 16-oz. Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
$10 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Viva Naturals 16-oz. Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil for $10.47. Checkout via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $9.95. With free shipping, that's about a buck less than what you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Premier Protein Clear Protein Drink 17-oz. Bottle 12-Pack
$17 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Premier Protein Clear Protein Drink 16.9-oz. Bottle 12-Pack in Tropical Punch for $19.98. Clip the $2 off coupon on the product page and check out via Subscribe & Save for a final price of $16.98. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under the lowest price we could find from a local warehouse club, although we saw it for $5 less last October. Buy Now
- Each 16.9-oz. bottle provides 20 grams of protein.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Maruchan Instant Lunch Ramen Noodle Cup 12-Pack
$4
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers the Maruchan Instant Lunch Ramen Noodle Cup 12-Pack in Chicken Flavor for $3.84 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Buy Now
- This item is currently out of stock but can still be ordered today for its expected return June 19.
- great for a quick bite, college, and the zombie apocalypse
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Coffee & Snack at Amazon
20% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon takes an extra 20% off a selection of its own brand coffee and snacks. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Amazon · 1 day ago
Amazon-Brand Grocery Items
20% off w/ Prime
free shipping
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members 20% off a selection of Amazon-brand grocery items. Plus, get an extra 5% off most items when you check out via Subscribe & Save. Even better, all orders bag free shipping. Discounted brands include Solimo, Wickedly Prime, AmazonFresh, and Happy Belly. Shop Now
Amazon · 12 hrs ago
Nongshim Soon Veggie Noodle Soup 10-Pack
$10 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Nongshim Soon Veggie Noodle Soup 10-Pack for $10.10. Checkout with Subscribe & Save to cut it to $9.60. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
13 Deals · 6 days ago
Girl Scouts Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Almonds 12-oz. Package
$6
free shipping
13 Deals offers the Girl Scouts Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Almonds 12-oz. Package for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $12 under the lowest price we could find for a similar quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
Steel Garden Ultra Tough Hose 2-Pack
$25 $60
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Steel Garden Ultra Tough Hose 2-Pack for $24.99 with free shipping. That is tied with our expired mention from three days ago and $35 less than we saw for a similar 2-pack today. Buy Now
- UV-protected
- choose either two 25-foot, two 50-foot, or a mix
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Amazon · 6 days ago
Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts
from $12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Vcansion via Amazon offers its Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts in several colors (Dark Khaki pictured) from $19.99. Coupon code "E2PROHLI" drops the starting price to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- available in sizes 32 to 40
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose
$8 $11
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Buy Now
- 5/8"-diameter
- crush-resistant anodized aircraft aluminum fittings
- flexible in temperatures from -40° F to 150° F
