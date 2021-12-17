bluettipower.com · 30 mins ago
pre-order for $2,999 $3,798
free shipping
Save $799 and expand your maximum power with this combo. You'd pay $3898 if purchased separately. Buy Now at bluettipower.com
Features
- 4,096Wh total power
- up to 900W solar input rate and 500W adapter input
- 2 15-watt charging pads
- 5 USB ports
- 4 AC outlets
- 1 NEMA TT-30 outlet
- cigarette lighter port
- 2 12V/10A DC 5521 outlets
- 1 12V/30A DC outlet
- B230 module includes 18W USB-A port, 100W PD3.0 USB-C port, cigarette lighter, and battery extension port
Details
Ends Today
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Joyzis 150Wh/40,500mAh Portable Power Station
$80 $190
free shipping
Clip the $100 off coupon and apply code "9U7JNAM4" for a total savings of $130 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by YichuUS via Amazon.
Features
- measures 10.87" x 7.44" x 5.91" overall
- AC outlet
- 3 USB 5V/2.1A ports
- USB 5V/3A 9V/2A port
- DC 5.5 output and DC 3.5 input
- recharge via wall outlet, car outlet, or solar panel (not included)
- LED light
- Model: BS100
Lowe's · 1 day ago
Lumations LED Light Wizard
$12 $25
pickup
This is the lowest price we found by $2. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
Features
- adds 10 motion effects to static LED lights
- 4/6/8-hour auto-off timer
- 4 plug-in outputs
- remote control
- Model: LR0001650U12
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Addtam PowerPort Strip Surge Protector
$13 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "9V7FP9RN" for $10 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Addtam via Amazon.
Features
- six AC outlets
- three 5-volt/2.4-amp USB ports
- 900-joule max surge rating
- overload protection
- right-angled flat plug
- 5-foot braided cord
- two keyhole slots for mounting
Amazon · 1 wk ago
APC SurgeArrest 6-Outlet 2-USB Wall Mount Surge Protector
$14 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That is the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 1080 Joule energy rating
- Model: P6WU2
bluettipower.com · 1 hr ago
Bluetti 5100Wh Power Station
$3,699 $4,699
$499 shipping
Apply coupon code "1000EP500" for a savings of $1,000. Buy Now at bluettipower.com
Features
- app control
- touch display
- Model: EP500
bluettipower.com · 3 hrs ago
Bluetti 2,000W Portable Power Station
$2,399 $2,996
free shipping
Apply coupon code "PV120AC200P" for a savings of $597. Buy Now at bluettipower.com
Features
- LCD touch display
- 700W solar input
- 17 output ports
- Model: AC200P
