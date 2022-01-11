bluettipower.com · 24 mins ago
$4,299 $5,497
free shipping
Apply coupon code "1231AC200MAX" for a savings of $1,198. Buy Now at bluettipower.com
Features
- 2,200W pure sine wave AC inverter
- up to 900W solar input rate and 500W adapter input
- smart app control & monitor
- 2 15W charging pads
- 5 USB ports, 4 AC outlets, cigarette lighter port
- NEMA TT-30 outlet
- 2 12V/10A DC 5521 outlets, 1 12V/30A DC outlet
- B230 modules include 18W USB-A port, 100W PD3.0 USB-C port, cigarette lighter, and battery extension port
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 22 hrs ago
Woods Yard Master Outdoor 25-ft. Extension Cord
$16 $34
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $18 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It usually ships within two to five weeks.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
APC SurgeArrest 6-Outlet 2-USB Wall Mount Surge Protector
$14 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That is the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 1080 Joule energy rating
- Model: P6WU2
Amazon · 3 days ago
Flexzilla Pro 25-Foot Extension Cord
$20 $37
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- UL listed
- 14 Gauge
- works in -58° to 167°F
- Glow-in-the-dark stripe and lighted end
- Model: 722-143025FZL5F
Amazon · 4 days ago
Belkin 6-Outlet Pivot-Plug Surge Protector w/ Wall Mount
$15 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 36,000A maximum spike amperage
- 1,080-Joule energy rating
- ABS case
- Model: BP106000
bluettipower.com · 1 wk ago
Bluetti AC200Max Expandable Power Station
$1,899 $2,099
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AC200Max" for a savings of $200. Buy Now at bluettipower.com
Features
- flexible from 2,048WH to 8,192WH
- 2,200W pure sine wave AC inverter
- up to 900W solar input rate and 500W adapter input
- smart app control & monitor
- 2 15W charging pads
bluettipower.com · 1 wk ago
Bluetti 1,000W Portable Power Station EB240
$1,299 $1,599
free shipping
Apply coupon code "EB240300" for a savings of $300. Buy Now at bluettipower.com
Features
- 2400Wh
- 2 AC outputs
- 45W USB-C output
- 4 USB outputs
- DC output
- 2 charge methods
bluettipower.com · 1 wk ago
Bluetti B230 Battery Module
$1,399 $1,799
free shipping
Apply code "B230" to save $400 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at bluettipower.com
Features
- 2048Wh
- 3500+(to 80%); 6000+(to 50%) lifecycle
- supports solar charging (panel not included), AC charging, car charging, and battery
- includes USB-C, 12V/10A cigarette lighter, and USB-A ports
- Model: B230
bluettipower.com · 19 mins ago
Bluetti 7100W Portable Portable Power Station Solar Panel
$699 $898
free shipping
Apply coupon code "1231EB55" for a savings of $199. Buy Now at bluettipower.com
Features
- PV120 solar panel
- 100W USB-C port
- 12V/10A DC car port
- two 12V/10A DC outputs
- 4 USB-A ports
- wireless charging pad
- Model: EB55
