eBay · 55 mins ago
Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$10 $13
free shipping

That's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Goodgoods184_8 via Amazon.
  • May take up to 8 weeks to arrive.
Features
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • waterproof and sweatproof
  • noise reduction
  • up to 4 hours of playtime per charge
  • Model: XG-13
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/26/2019
    Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Private Label Brands
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register