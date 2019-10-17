eBay · 18 mins ago
Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds
$9 $12
free shipping

That's $3 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Goodgoods184_8 via eBay.
  • Note: It ships from outside the US and may take several weeks to arrive.
Features
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • IPX5 waterproof
  • 300mAh charging case
  • automatic pairing
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/17/2019
    Published 18 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Headphones eBay
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register