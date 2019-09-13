New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Bluetooth Smartwatch
$10 $40
free shipping

That's around $30 under the best price we could find for a similar model. Buy Now

Tips
  • Sold by ancer-us via eBay
Features
  • available in several colors
  • Bluetooth 3.0
  • Anti-lost ringing reminder
  • 1 USB charger cable
  • 1.5" LCD touch panel
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Smart Watches eBay
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register