Bluetooth Smart LED Light Bar for $26
New
moobibear.com · 53 mins ago
Bluetooth Smart LED Light Bar
$26 $40
free shipping

Apply coupon code "Moobibear35" for a savings of $14, which drops it $2 under our July mention. Buy Now at moobibear.com

Tips
  • The 2-Pack drops to $38.99 with the same code.
Features
  • 6 scene modes
  • 4 music modes
  • built-in mic
  • smart app control
  • USB powered
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "Moobibear35"
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps moobibear.com
Smart Home Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register