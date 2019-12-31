New
StackSocial · 1 hr ago
$26 $80
$3 shipping
StackSocial offers this Bluetooth Key Finder 4-Pack in Pink for $29. Coupon code "DN10" cuts that to $26.10. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- working distance of up to 75 feet
- compatible with both iOS and Android devices
Details
Comments
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Airthings Corentium Home Radon Detector
$179 $200
free shipping
Amazon offers the Airthings Corentium Home Radon Detector for $179 with free shipping. (Home Depot charges the same, also with free shipping). That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, though most charge $193 or more. (For further comparison, we saw it for $35 less in our March mention). Buy Now
Features
- LCD display
- gives short term and long term averages
- continuous monitoring
Walmart · 2 hrs ago
Acurite Wireless Weather Station
$26 $42
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the AcuRite Wireless Weather Station for $30.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from four weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: The price has fallen to $25.95. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon and Target offer it for the same price
- It requires five AA batteries (not included)
Features
- self-calibrating technology to provide 12- to 24-hour forecasts
- large LCD screen with high/low reading
- atomic clock
- calendar
Amazon · 2 wks ago
First Alert Radon Gas Test Kit
$14 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the First Alert Radon Gas Test Kit for $13.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's at least a buck under what you'd pay in-store locally, although most retailers charge $18 or more. Buy Now
Features
- listed under the EPA Radon Gas Measurement Proficiency Program
- includes test materials and lab fees (NJ excluded)
- results are emailed within 72 hours of lab receipt
- Model: RD1
StackSocial · 2 mos ago
The Complete Photography Professional Bundle
$14
That's $186 off and the lowest price we could find
StackSocial offers The Complete Photography Professional Bundle for $35. Coupon code "DN60" cuts it to $14. That's $186 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes eight courses with access to 255 lessons.
StackSocial · 2 days ago
The Epic Excel 2019 Mastery Bundle
from $1
access via web
StackSocial offers The Epic Excel 2019 Mastery Bundle for whatever you want to pay. If you opt to pay at least the average, currently $14.46, you'll receive all seven programs. That's $259 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The average price is now $14.35. Shop Now
Features
- Learn Excel 2016 Intermediate Level course available with any payment
- 6 other courses to unlock with average payment
StackSocial · 1 wk ago
EvaSmart 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner
$169 $269
$3 shipping
StackSocial offers the EvaSMART 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner in several colors (White pictured) for $199. Coupon code "DN15" cuts that to $169.15. With $2.99 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now
Features
- coverage for an area of up to 33 feet
- 1.3L tank capacity
- touch screen, app, and voice control
StackSocial · 1 mo ago
The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle
$17 $1,905
Online courses
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
iTunes · 2 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts
from $12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Vcansion via Amazon offers its Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts in several colors (Dark Khaki pictured) from $19.99. Coupon code "E2PROHLI" drops the starting price to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in sizes 32 to 40
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "J5SDCI4Y" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from April and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships exclusively via ground and may have an extended delivery time.
Features
- requires no additional hardware
- ideal for traveling
