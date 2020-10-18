dealnowadays.com · 9 mins ago
Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds w/ Charging Case
$9 $40
free shipping

Apply coupon code "FGREB65" to put them $51 off list. Buy Now at dealnowadays.com

Features
  • 3 hours use on a single charge
  • touch control
  • single and twin mode
  • built-in microphone
  • compatible with iOS and Android
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FGREB65"
  • Expires 10/18/2020
    Published 9 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Headphones dealnowadays.com
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register