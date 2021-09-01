Bluetooth 5.0 Transmitter Receiver for $19

Save $8 by applying coupon code "Moobibear30". Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 3.5mm jack
That's a $15 value. Shop Now at Micro Center
- To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox, which can be redeemed in-store at participating locations.
- Limit one per customer/household.
- 40mm neodymium drivers
- 22 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
- up to 8 hours battery life
Save on brands such as Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
You'd pay over $100 elsewhere! Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- up to 6 hours' playtime
- Bluetooth 4.1
- includes 3 pairs of silicone eartips
- Model: SHB4385BK/00
Save on Bluetooth headphones & speakers, car audio, floorstanding speakers, microphones, monitors, and more with free shipping. Shop Now at Harman Audio
- Pictured are the JBL LIVE 660NC Bluetooth Headphones for $169.95 ($30 off).
Apply coupon code "Moobibear30" for a $19 savings. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 7 LED colors w/ mixed mode
Get this price via coupon code "Moobibear30" and save $17 off list. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 7 colors
- 5 glowing modes
Apply coupon code "Moobibear30" for a savings of $9, making it the lowest price we could find by $18 for a similar brand on Amazon. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 3 modes
- zoomable
- adjustable focus
- IPX4 water-resistant
Get this price via coupon code "Moobibear30". It's the best we could find by $12. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 3000K to 5000K color temperature
Sign In or Register