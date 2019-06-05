New
eBay · 25 mins ago
Bluedio T4S Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones
$20 $53
free shipping
Bluedio via eBay offers its Bluedio T4S Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones in Black or Red for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
  • 57mm drivers
  • 15Hz to 25kHz frequency response
  • Bluetooth 4.2 with 33-foot range
  • 16-hour run time
Details
Comments
