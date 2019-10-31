New
Bluedio T-elf Wireless Bluetooth Earphones
$17 $36
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find from a U.S. seller by $6. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • compatible with Siri or Google Assistant
  • frequency response of 20Hz to 15kHz
  • Vector Flow Technology
  • up to 7 hours of playback
