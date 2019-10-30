New
eBay · 59 mins ago
Bluedio T-elf Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Charging Case
$17 $36
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bluedio via eBay.
Features
  • Available in several colors (Black pictured)
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Compatible with Siri or Google Assistant
  • Frequency response of 20Hz to 15kHz
  • Vector Flow Technology
  • Up to 7 hours of playback
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
    Verified 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Bluedio
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register