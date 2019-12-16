Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 29 mins ago
Bluedio T-elf True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones w/ Charging Case
$17 $36
free shipping

That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bluedio via eBay.
  • It won't arrive in time for Christmas.
Features
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • compatible with Siri and Google Assistant
  • 20Hz to 15kHz frequency response
  • 7-hour battery
