bluedio.com · 44 mins ago
Bluedio Particle Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$29 $39
$10 under list price.

Features
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • auto-pause
  • 6mm driver
  • 5 to 6 hours runtime on a full charge
  • Expires 7/1/2020
    Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
