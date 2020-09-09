New
ShopCBD · 31 mins ago
Bluebird Botanicals CBD Oil Extract Complete 500mg 2-oz. Bottle
$16 $19
free shipping w/ $49

Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD15" to get this deal. That's $31 under what you'd pay at Bluebird direct. Buy Now at ShopCBD

Tips
  • Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.99.
Features
  • 4.2mg of cannabinoids per serving.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SHOPCBD15"
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Supplements ShopCBD
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register