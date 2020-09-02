New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$22 $40
free shipping
Save $18 on this portable cardioid microphone. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Altatac via eBay.
Features
- 20 to 40Hz frequency response
Details
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Castries USB Condenser Microphone
$25 $42
free shipping
Apply coupon code "KV3UQUK8" to get $4 under our mention from July. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Kai Yi Electronics via Amazon.
Features
- compatible with laptops or desktops
- 3.5mm jack
- high-sensitivity audio processing chip
eBay · 2 days ago
eBay 25th Anniversary Event
Extra 25% off
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to save on everything from laptops, headphones, shoes, Dyson vacuums, Android and Apple phones, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
eBay · 2 days ago
Apple at eBay
extra 25% off + 15% off
free shipping
Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" stacks with an automatic 15% off (it applies at checkout) for huge savings on iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A $100 maximum discount applies.
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
ASICS Outlet Sale at eBay
up to 70% off
free shipping
Socks start at $5, tops at $12, and adult shoes at $36. Shop Now at eBay
eBay · 23 hrs ago
Bose Outlet at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
