New
UntilGone · 24 mins ago
Blue Tiki Noise-Canceling USB Microphone
$13 $18
free shipping

Apply coupon code "958121-AFS" for the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at UntilGone

Features
  • compatible with PC and Mac with USB 2.0+
  • 40Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 2 custom condenser capsules with advanced DSP
  • ideal for for Skype, Zoom, & recording
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "958121-AFS"
  • Expires 2/5/2021
    Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Microphones UntilGone Blue Microphones
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register