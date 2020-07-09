New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Blue Ridge Royal Luxe Lightweight Down Alternative Comforter
$20 $110
free shipping w/ $25

With all sizes at $20, the respective savings grows the larger the comforter gets, with lows of at least $22 for the King. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Available in a range of colors (White pictured), in sizes Twin, Full/Queen, or King.
  • Shipping adds $10.95, but pad your order over $25, and you'll bag free shipping.
1 comment
Roadtar
When i got these the were wrap tie like a football ...no packing picture... and the smell was real bad and they are made in china...(Hope they are Not made of the same material as the china sheetrock that came to the USA.) I returned them to macys for refund !
July 9, 2020