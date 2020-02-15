Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 56 mins ago
Blue Ridge Elle Home Reversible Micromink to Faux-Sherpa Tie-Dye Throw
$10 $13
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "LOVE" to get this discount.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • available in several colors (Tie-Dye Red pictured)
  • measures 50" x 60"
  • reversible and machine washable
Details
Comments
  • Code "LOVE"
  • Expires 2/15/2020
    Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
