New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 42 mins ago
Blue Microphones Snowball iCE USB Microphone
$79 w/ $24 Rakuten points $140
free shipping

Assuming you'll use the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $85. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • sold by Lifestyle by Focus via Rakuten
  • includes $24.49 in Rakuten Super Points
Features
  • custom cardioid condenser capsule
  • 40Hz to 18kHz frequency response
  • adjustable desktop stand
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 22 hr
    Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Microphones Rakuten Blue Microphones
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register