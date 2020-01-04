Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 28 mins ago
Blue Microphones Blue Yeti USB Microphone w/ AC: Origins
$75 $140
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $54. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Checkout will be available at 6:00pm ET as B&H Photo Video observes Shabbat.
Features
  • available in Cool Gray
  • 3 condenser capsules
  • 4 patterns
  • gain control
  • mute button
  • headphone output
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Microphones B&H Photo Video Blue Microphones
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register