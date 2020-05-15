Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 54 mins ago
Blue Microphones Blue Yeti Blackout Edition USB Microphone w/ $50 Ubisoft Code
$110 $140
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $20. It's an even better deal since most stores do not offer the $50 Ubisoft discount code. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • PC or Mac compatible
  • tri-capsule array cab record almost any situation
  • adjustable angle positioning
  • 15Hz to 22kHz frequency response
  • 120dB sensitivity
  • 16-ohm impedence
