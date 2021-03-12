New
Blue Light Blocking Lenses at EyeBuyDirect
Save on blue light blocking lenses with coupon code "BLUE40". Glasses start at $17.40 after coupon. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect

  • Select frames and add blue light blocking. Then apply the coupon to get this deal.
  • Deselect shipping insurance to avoid a $0.98 fee.
  • Pictured are the Saint Lou Women's Eyeglasses with Blue Light Blocking from $17.40 after coupon ($8 off).
  • Code "BLUE40"
  • Expires 3/31/2021
