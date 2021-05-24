Blue Diamond Almonds at Walgreens: 2 for $4
New
Walgreens · 1 hr ago
Blue Diamond Almonds at Walgreens
2 for $3.59
pickup

Add two cans of Blue Diamond Almonds to your cart and clip the $1 off coupon to get this deal. That's $2 under what you'd pay for this quantity at Target. Buy Now at Walgreens

Tips
  • A close price: Rite Aid has 2 for slightly less via a $1.50 clip coupon and free shipping with orders of $35.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/26/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Groceries Walgreens Blue Diamond
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register