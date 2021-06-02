Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express at MileValue: Earn 20% back on Amazon purchases (up to $200)
MileValue · 51 mins ago
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Earn 20% back on Amazon purchases (up to $200)

Earn 20% back on Amazon.com purchases on the Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership, up to $200 back. Plus, earn $150 back after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. You will receive cash back in the form of statement credits. Terms Apply.

