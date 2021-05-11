Blue Buffalo Tastefuls Cat Food at Chewy: Free $5 GC w/ purchase
Chewy · 14 mins ago
Blue Buffalo Tastefuls Cat Food at Chewy
Free $5 GC w/ purchase
free shipping w/ $49

As marked, get a $5 gift card when you buy one or two Blue Buffalo Tastefuls items and apply coupon code "BLUETASTE5" or "2BLUETASTE5", respectively. (Eligible items are marked with the offer and coupon code.) Shop Now at Chewy

  • Pictured is the Blue Buffalo Tastefuls 3-oz. Variety 12-Pack for $11.99.
  • Orders of $49 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $4.95.
  • Code "BLUETASTE5"
    Code "2BLUETASTE5"
  • Expires 5/31/2021
    Published 14 min ago
